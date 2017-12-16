Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Sent to Braves in five player trade
McCarthy was traded to the Braves along with Scott Kazmir (hip), Adrian Gonzalez (back), Charlie Culberson and cash in exchange for Matt Kemp on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy made just 19 appearances (16 starts) last season due to injuries and a crowded rotation in Los Angeles, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 92.2 innings of work. Injuries have gotten the best of the veteran hurler in recent years -- he's registered just 155.2 innings over the past three seasons -- but he should factor into the Braves' rotation next season so long as he's healthy.
