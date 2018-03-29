McCarthy will start the third game of the season for the Braves on Saturday at home against the Phillies.

The journeyman is set to add some veteran moxie to a young Braves rotation this year after making 16 starts for the Dodgers in 2017, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. McCarthy hasn't thrown more than 92.2 innings in a big-league season since 2014, but he'll buy the organization's top pitching prospects, such as Mike Soroka, a little more time to develop before being needed in the majors.