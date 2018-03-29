Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Set for Saturday's start
McCarthy will start the third game of the season for the Braves on Saturday at home against the Phillies.
The journeyman is set to add some veteran moxie to a young Braves rotation this year after making 16 starts for the Dodgers in 2017, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. McCarthy hasn't thrown more than 92.2 innings in a big-league season since 2014, but he'll buy the organization's top pitching prospects, such as Mike Soroka, a little more time to develop before being needed in the majors.
