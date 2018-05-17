McCarthy struck out eight and held the Cubs to just one run on five hits and two walks through six innings but was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday night.

McCarthy responded from a pair of stinkers his last two times out against Miami and San Francisco in which he allowed a combined 14 runs on 23 hits over just 8.1 innings. This time, facing one of the best offenses in the National League, McCarthy set a season high in strikeouts and fired his first quality start since his second time out, all the way back on April 6 against the Rockies. McCarthy still owns a 5.05 ERA, but he'll try to keep things trending in the right direction next time out Monday against the Phillies.