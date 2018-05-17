Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Sets season high in strikeouts against Cubs
McCarthy struck out eight and held the Cubs to just one run on five hits and two walks through six innings but was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday night.
McCarthy responded from a pair of stinkers his last two times out against Miami and San Francisco in which he allowed a combined 14 runs on 23 hits over just 8.1 innings. This time, facing one of the best offenses in the National League, McCarthy set a season high in strikeouts and fired his first quality start since his second time out, all the way back on April 6 against the Rockies. McCarthy still owns a 5.05 ERA, but he'll try to keep things trending in the right direction next time out Monday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Allows six runs in loss Friday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Crushed by Giants on Saturday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Improves to 4-0 Sunday•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Allows three earned runs•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Picks up third win against Phillies•
-
Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Start moved to Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...