Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Shifts to 60-day DL
The Braves transferred McCarthy (knee) to the 60-day disabled list Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
McCarthy has been on the shelf for more than a month with right knee tendinitis and has yet to progress to throwing bullpen sessions, so it was unlikely he would be ready to return from the DL in less than 60 days anyway. If the veteran right-hander incurs no further setbacks from the knee injury and is able to reach all the necessary benchmarks in his rehab, he'll likely rejoin the Braves when rosters expand in September. It's uncertain if he'll still have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's healthy, however.
