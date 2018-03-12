McCarthy recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk across five scoreless innings in a simulated game Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The lineup mostly consisting of Braves farmhands was no match for McCarthy, who had previously looked dominant in his two Grapefruit League starts, holding opposing hitters to a .182 average in those outings. Now in good health again following an injury plagued 2017 campaign and off to a strong start to the spring, McCarthy looks to have secured his spot as the No. 3 man in the Braves' Opening Day rotation.