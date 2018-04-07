McCarthy (2-0) picked up the win over the Rockies on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

A pair of solo homers by Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story in the fourth inning brought Colorado to within one, but McCarthy helped his own cause with a two-run double in the top of the fifth to get those runs back as Atlanta eventually cruised to an easy win. The veteran right-hander now has a 3.97 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through his first 11.1 innings, but he'll face another tough test Wednesday on the road against the Nats.