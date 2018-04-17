McCarthy (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

McCarthy's scheduled start originally fell Tuesday, but with Sunday's game against the Cubs postponed, the entire rotation got shifted back a day. Despite partially dislocating his shoulder in his last start, the veteran is expected to be 100 percent heading into his matchup with Vince Velasquez on Wednesday.

