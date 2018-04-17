Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Start moved to Wednesday
McCarthy (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
McCarthy's scheduled start originally fell Tuesday, but with Sunday's game against the Cubs postponed, the entire rotation got shifted back a day. Despite partially dislocating his shoulder in his last start, the veteran is expected to be 100 percent heading into his matchup with Vince Velasquez on Wednesday.
