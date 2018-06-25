Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Strikes out five in sin over Orioles
McCarthy (6-3) earned the win Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on five hits with no strikeouts across five innings. He struck out five.
McCarthy only allowed five men to reach on the day, but two of those hits happened to be home runs which accounted for all the visitors' runs. Luckily he received plenty of early run support and left the ballpark with his first win in over a month. While his 4.92 ERA and 1.46 WHIP are nothing to write home about, McCarthy has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts. These types of outings should be enough to earn the veteran a few more wins moving forward, with his next start scheduled for Saturday against the Cardinals.
