Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Strikes out four in no-decision Friday
McCarthy allowed two runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings against the Padres on Friday, striking out four and walking one in a no-decision.
McCarthy left the game with a 3-2 lead after throwing 80 pitches (51 for strikes). In four of his last six starts McCarthy has allowed two runs or less, but his ERA still sits at a relatively high 4.89 on the year. Opponents are hitting .304 against the right-hander while also posting an .841 OPS against him (the second-highest OPS mark McCarthy has allowed in his career). His next start will be against the Orioles in a matchup at home.
