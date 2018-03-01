McCarthy tossed three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

The righty is set to be the graybeard in an otherwise young Braves rotation this season, and while McCarthy has only thrown 155.2 big-league innings over the last three years combined due to various injuries, he showed in 2017 with the Dodgers that he's still capable of solid results when he is on the mound. Just don't expect 30 starts from him.