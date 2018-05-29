McCarthy allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Mets.

McCarthy couldn't miss bats Monday, as he induced just three swinging strikes on 85 pitches. Although McCarthy has been mostly solid, having allowed three runs or less in all but three of his starts, his collapses in those three bad starts have been epic. He has now allowed five, six and eight runs in his three worst starts, good for a whopping 59 percent of McCarthy's 32 total earned runs allowed. While that might make the prospect of good McCarthy enticing, his inconsistency -- and the stiff penalty for guessing wrong on which day will be his good one -- limits McCarthy's value heavily in a fantasy context.