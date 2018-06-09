Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Takes third loss of season
McCarthy (5-3) took the loss against the Dodgers, giving up four earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking one as the Braves fell 7-3 on Friday.
McCarthy's last three starts are a good illustration of his season so far, as he's sandwiched one quality start that saw him notch seven strikeouts in between two poor efforts in which he gave up nine earned runs in 10 innings. His 5.03 ERA and 1.49 WHIP suggest that unpredictable nature seems likely to persist throughout the season, making McCarthy a fundamentally risky fantasy play until there are signs of more consistency from start to start.
