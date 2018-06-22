Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Will start Sunday
McCarthy will take the mound against the Orioles on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy will be well rested for this start, with his last appearance coming against San Diego on June 15. The 34-year-old has been serviceable for the Braves this season, posting a 4.89 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 7.3 K/9 over 14 starts. With McCarthy set to pitch Sunday, Mike Foltynewicz (triceps) is now expected to come off the disabled list for Monday's game against the Reds.
