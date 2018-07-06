Braves' Brandon McCarthy: Won't return next week
McCarthy (knee) will not be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
McCarthy landed on the disabled list with right knee tendinitis in late June and the issue apparently hasn't improved enough to return next week, likely extending his absence through the All-Start break. Max Fried should continue to fill McCarthy's role in the Braves' starting rotation, assuming his blister issue doesn't cause further problems.
