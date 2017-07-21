Braves' Brandon Phillips: Exits with hamstring tightness Thursday
Phillips exited Thursday's game with right hamstring tightness and is listed as day-to-day.
Johan Carmago slid over to second base and Dansby Swanson took over at shortstop after Phillips was pulled from Thursday's game in Los Angeles. Phillips went 1-for-3 with a triple prior to his exit, and his hamstring issue puts his status heading into Friday's game in question. Carmago or Sean Rodriguez could fill in at second base against Alex Wood on Friday if Phillips needs a full day off to recover.
