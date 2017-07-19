Braves' Brandon Phillips: Heads to bench Wednesday

Phillips is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Phillips has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break, going 10-for-20 with a home run, five doubles, and five RBI over the past week, but he takes a seat for Wednesday's series finale. Sean Rodriguez will fill in at the keystone in his stead, batting eighth.

