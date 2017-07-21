Braves' Brandon Phillips: Held out Friday
Phillips (hamstring) was not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Phillips was forced to leave Thursday's game with right hamstring tightness, and will sit out Friday to rest the injury. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward, as it appears to be a minor tweak for the second baseman. In his place, Johan Camargo draws the start at the keystone while batting second in the order.
