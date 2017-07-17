Braves' Brandon Phillips: Keeps raking Sunday
Phillips went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBI and a run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
He's come out of the All-Star break like a house afire, going 7-for-12 with six extra-base hits (six doubles and a homer). Phillips now has a .780 OPS on the year, his best mark since 2011, but with Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) healthy again and Ozzie Albies biding his time at Triple-A, the veteran second baseman could find himself on the move again at the trade deadline.
