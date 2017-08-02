Braves' Brandon Phillips: Manning third base Wednesday

Phillips is starting at third base Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Now that top prospect Ozzie Albies is in the majors to act as the primary second baseman, Phillips will move aside to make his inaugural appearance at the hot corner. The veteran infielder will still hit second in the Braves' order it seems, although although he very well could move back to second base before he gains third base eligibility if he's traded before the end of August.

