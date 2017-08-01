Braves' Brandon Phillips: May see more time at third base

Manager Brian Snitker indicated that Phillips, who is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, will no longer be used as the Braves' regular second baseman, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Phillips could, however, see more usage at third base in the games to come.

The Braves called up one of their top hitting prospects in Ozzie Albies from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, and Snitker immediately suggested that the youngster will settle in as the primary option at the keystone as Atlanta turns its focus to building for the future. When he was acquired in the offseason, the 36-year-old Phillips was never viewed as a permanent solution in the middle infield, but he's been a surprisingly steady contributor all season, batting .290 and producing 35 extra-base hits and nine steals over 385 plate appearances. That could entice a team to trade for Phillips prior to the August 31 waiver deadline, and if he shows the ability to play a capable third base, it would probably only enhance his value in the eyes of contending clubs. Even if Phillips does see more time at third base, it seems unlikely that he'll start as regularly as he did in the first three months of the season, so that could cause him to lose some appeal from a fantasy standpoint.