Braves' Brandon Phillips: Receives Tuesday night off

Phillips is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Phillips started the past eight games, and with prospect Ozzie Albies joining the team Tuesday, the veteran will get a night off. Albies could start to steal more starts at the keystone from Phillips moving forward as well, although the Braves are continuing their search for a suitor willing to acquire the 36-year-old's services via trade before the end of August, which could help Phillips garner a stronger foothold on playing time and potentially even for a better ball club.

