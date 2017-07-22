Braves' Brandon Phillips: Remains out Saturday

Phillips (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Hamstring tightness will keep Phillips on the bench for a second straight game, but he expects to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, according to David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Phillips suggested he could have started Saturday, if necessary. He went into the break on a 4-for-29 slide, but he's come out of the gates hot to begin the second half, going 11-for-23 with seven extra-base hits.