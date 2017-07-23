Braves' Brandon Phillips: Returns to lineup

Phillips (hamstring) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

After missing back-to-back games due to hamstring tightness, Phillips will return to second base and hold down the two spot in the batting order. The move will presumably send Johan Camargo back to the bench on most days, though Camargo will relieve Dansby Swanson at shortstop for Sunday's matchup.

