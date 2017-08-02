Braves' Brandon Phillips: Set for primary third base duties
Manager Brian Snitker said that Phillips will be the Braves' primary third baseman moving forward, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
With Ozzie Albies in the majors to play second base, the Braves will move the veteran infielder off his natural position in order to keep his bat in the lineup. This bodes well for his fantasy value if he can log enough starts to pick up third base eligibility, although there's a good chance that the Braves could trade Phillips elsewhere before that happens, so this is certainly a situation worth monitoring as the month rolls along. His tenure as the primary third baseman will begin Wednesday night, as he's starting at the hot corner for the first time in his career.
