Braves' Braxton Davidson: Cleared of break after early X-rays
Davidson was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain over the weekend after initial X-rays revealed no structural damage, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Before officially verifying that Davidson didn't fracture his foot in Saturday's Arizona Fall League championship game, the Braves will send the outfielder in for follow-up X-rays Monday. If the latest scans confirm the original diagnosis, Davidson should be back to full strength well before spring training gets underway.
