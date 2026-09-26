Suter is slated to start Saturday's game against the Marlins in what's expected to be a bullpen day, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Suter hasn't recorded more than 11 outs in any of his prior 53 appearances on the campaign, so despite drawing the start Saturday, he's unlikely to pitch deep enough into the contest to qualify for a win. Atlanta hasn't designated a bulk reliever to pitch behind Suter, but Elieser Hernandez hasn't been used since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and could be called upon to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen.