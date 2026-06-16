Braves' Brewer Hicklen: Added to 40-man roster, optioned

Atlanta selected Hicklen's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Hicklen likely had an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, and Atlanta has chosen to add him to its 40-man roster to prevent the outfielder from leaving the organization. The 30-year-old has mashed at Gwinnett in 2026, slashing .316/.381/.519 with 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Hicklen could get an opportunity with the big club if Ronald Acuna's hamstring injury lingers, but he'll remain at Gwinnett for the time being.