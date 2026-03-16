Atlanta reassigned Hicklen to minor-league camp Monday.

Hicklen appeared in one big-league game last season but otherwise served as outfield depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers and Phillies organizations, slashing a collective .221/.318/.403 with 16 home runs and 25 stolen bases over 95 games. After failing to win a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Hicklen is expected to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett.