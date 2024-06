Anderson agreed to a major-league contract with Atlanta and will be on the active roster for Tuesday's game in Boston.

The 31-year-old opted out of his minor-league deal with Seattle over the weekend and will now receive his first look in the big leagues during 2024. Anderson spent last season with the Brewers and posted a .226/.310/.368 slash line in 96 contests. He should serve as a bench bat and provides some corner outfield depth with Ronald Acuna (knee) out for the season.