Braves' Brian McCann: Belts pair of homers

McCann went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs in a 7-5 rain-shortened game against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The veteran catcher hit the third of four Braves solo homers in the second inning, and then he smashed a three-run blast to help the Braves retake the lead in the sixth. It was his first multi-homer game since Sept. 8, 2016. McCann is batting .282 with 10 extra-base hits, including five homers, 24 RBI and 12 runs in 110 at-bats this season.