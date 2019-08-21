Braves' Brian McCann: Bound for IL

The Braves are expected to place McCann (knee) on the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta is still awaiting test results on McCann after he exited Tuesday's 5-1 win with what was labeled as a sore left knee, but the big club is seemingly already preparing to be without their top backstop's services for at least the next week and a half. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Triple-A Gwinnett catcher Alex Jackson was removed from his International League game Tuesday with an injury of his own, but he received a clean bill of health and is expected to receive a promotion when McCann officially lands on IL. Jackson will likely serve as the understudy to Tyler Flowers, who should take over as the club's primary catcher.

