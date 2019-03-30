Braves' Brian McCann: Checks out of lineup
McCann is out of the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
McCann received the nod behind the dish in the season-opening loss Thursday, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk. The 35-year-old transitioned into more of a timeshare behind the dish in his final season in Houston and is likely headed for a similar fate as he returns to Atlanta in 2019. Tyler Flowers will draw the start Saturday and has proven to be capable option at catcher for the Braves over the past three seasons.
