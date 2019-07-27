Braves' Brian McCann: Clubs 10th homer

McCann went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Phillies.

The veteran catcher is having a strong July, hitting .313 (15-for-48) through 13 games with two homers and five RBI. McCann has been starting two of every three games lately, and his .278/.339/.474 slash line with 10 home runs and 35 RBI on the year puts him on the fantasy radar even in one-catcher formats.