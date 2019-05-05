McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Marlins.

McCann entered the series versus the Marlins with three extra-base hits and eight RBI for the season, but has come alive by going 3-for-7 with one double, one home run and six RBI in two games at Miami. The 35-year-old is slashing .320/.410/.500 through 50 at-bats as he continues to see a slight edge in playing time over Tyler Flowers behind the plate.