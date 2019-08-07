Braves' Brian McCann: Drives in three in win

McCann went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

The veteran catcher has had a productive start to the second half, slashing .316/.361/.474 in 16 games since the All-Star break with two homers and eight RBI. McCann's return to Atlanta has been a resounding success, and he now sports a .798 OPS on the year -- his highest mark since 2011.