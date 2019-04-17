McCann (hamstring) will be activated from the IL on Wednesday and immediately inserted back into the lineup, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

"We're going to get him in there tomorrow," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday. "He's done all the drills and all the hitting. He says he feels really good." McCann was hitting .286 (4-for-14) before straining his hamstring, but the veteran catcher is still looking for his first extra-base hit. Alex Jackson is expected to be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for him on the roster.