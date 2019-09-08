Braves' Brian McCann: Gets Sunday off

McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

McCann typically starts against right-handed pitchers like the Nationals' Max Scherzer, but he'll be on the bench for the series finale in what likely just amounts to rest due to Atlanta and Washington playing a day game after a night game. No. 2 catcher Tyler Flowers checks in behind the dish and will work in a battery with Mike Soroka.

