McCann (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list Sunday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

McCann exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with a right hamstring strain and the Braves will waste little time in bolstering their catching depth. Alex Jackson will be promoted from Triple-A while Tyler Flowers (hand) should take over the everyday role, assuming Saturday's hit by pitch doesn't cause any problems. The severity of McCann's hamstring strain is not yet known.