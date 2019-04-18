Braves' Brian McCann: Heads to bench
McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
McCann returned Wednesday from a brief stint on the injured list with a hamstring issue and went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI in the 3-2 loss in 10 innings. He'll get a breather for the day game after the night game, paving the way for Tyler Flowers to start behind the plate. McCann and Flowers are expected to work in a roughly even timeshare when both are healthy.
