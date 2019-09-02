Braves' Brian McCann: Idle Monday

McCann is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

McCann returned from a brief stint on the injured list to start at catcher in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox, going hitless in three at-bats. He'll cede duties behind the plate to Francisco Cervelli on Monday but should see the majority of the Braves' catching work in September.

