Braves' Brian McCann: Idle Wednesday

McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Tyler Flowers will get a turn behind the plate in the series finale after McCann drew starts at catcher Monday and Tuesday. McCann recorded two hits and plated three runs in Tuesday's 12-7 win, exceeding his RBI output (two) from his prior nine games combined.

