The Braves officially placed McCann (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

It was revealed shortly after McCann exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with a right hamstring strain that he would be sidelined at least a couple weeks with the injury, so the transaction comes as little surprise. Alex Jackson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will add depth at catcher behind Tyler Flowers, who is dealing with a hand injury of his own.

