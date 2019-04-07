Braves' Brian McCann: IL move official
The Braves officially placed McCann (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
It was revealed shortly after McCann exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with a right hamstring strain that he would be sidelined at least a couple weeks with the injury, so the transaction comes as little surprise. Alex Jackson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will add depth at catcher behind Tyler Flowers, who is dealing with a hand injury of his own.
