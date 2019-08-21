Braves' Brian McCann: Managing sore knee

McCann was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins as a precaution due to left knee soreness.

McCann went 0-for-1 before being replaced by Tyler Flowers for the start of the fourth inning. The fact the Braves labeled his exit as precautionary is good news, but McCann may still be out of the lineup Wednesday to help provide some added recovery time.

More News
Our Latest Stories