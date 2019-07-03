Braves' Brian McCann: Not in lineup

McCann is not starting Wednesday against the Phillies.

Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate in McCann's absence, meaning both catchers will now have started 42 games. There's little separating the pair offensively, with McCann's 103 wRC+ edging out Flowers' 100 wRC+, so expect the timeshare to continue going forward.

