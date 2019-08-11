Braves' Brian McCann: On bench Sunday

McCann is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

McCann just sat Friday and the Braves are facing a righty in Hector Noesi, but there has been no mention of an injury. It seems the Braves just want to get the veteran an extended breather -- there's a team off day Monday -- ahead of an important series against the surging Mets. Tyler Flowers will start behind the dish and bat eighth.