McCann is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

McCann started the last two games behind the plate for the Braves, only the second time this season he's made back-to-back starts. The 35-year-old is slashing .294/.375/.441 through 40 plate appearances and has reached base in all 10 of his appearances. Tyler Flower will catch Max Fried and bat seventh in his stead Friday.