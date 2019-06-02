Braves' Brian McCann: Out of Sunday's lineup

McCann is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Tigers.

McCann finds himself on the bench for the second straight game after going 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in Friday's series opener. The 35-year-old may be out of Sunday's lineup since left-hander Matthew Boyd is taking the mound for Detroit. Tyler Flowers will start behind the plate and bat eighth.

