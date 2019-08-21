Braves' Brian McCann: Placed on IL

McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left knee sprain.

The hope is that he will miss just a couple of weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He was removed from Tuesday's game with a sore knee, but it was apparently a legitimate injury. Tyler Flowers will take over as the primary catcher while Alex Jackson was recalled from Triple-A to serve as the backup.

