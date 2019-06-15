Braves' Brian McCann: Plays hero against Phillies

McCann went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Phillies.

His solo shot off Nick Pivetta kick-started Atlanta's rally from a 7-2 deficit, and he then finished it with a walkoff two-run single in the bottom of the ninth. McCann now has six homers and 27 RBI through 36 games, and his .824 OPS would be his highest mark since 2010 if he can keep it up.