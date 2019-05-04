McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

McCann put the Braves up 3-1 in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly before extending the lead two innings later with his two-run shot off Jose Urena. The veteran backstop has been locked in at the dish since returning from the injured list in mid-April, slashing .313/.378/.563 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in nine games over that stretch.