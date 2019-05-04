Braves' Brian McCann: Pops second homer
McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.
McCann put the Braves up 3-1 in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly before extending the lead two innings later with his two-run shot off Jose Urena. The veteran backstop has been locked in at the dish since returning from the injured list in mid-April, slashing .313/.378/.563 with a pair of homers and seven RBI in nine games over that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...